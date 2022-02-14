TXT and ENHYPEN to star in new documentary together

HYBE boybands Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and ENHYPEN are set to star in an upcoming documentary together.

On February 12, the agency – which owns Big Hit Music and Belift Lab, which TXT and ENHYPEN are signed to, respectively – shared a minute-long trailer of the forthcoming special that will document the boybands’ preparation for their joint performance at last December’s 2021 KBS Song Festival.

In the teaser video, TXT’s Yeonjun remarks that they would be taking the stage as twelve. “I think it’s a first since I was a trainee,” he comments. Members of both groups take turns sharing their thoughts on the collaboration in a voiceover, as clips from their rehearsals and performance are shown.

“Fans show us so much love, and for what reason? We have to do that much better in return,” added ENHYPEN’s Heesung.

‘BACKSTAGE: TXT x EN-‘ will be released on February 15 at 6pm KST on HYBE’s official YouTube channel. The two groups had previously teamed up for a Lunar New Year two-episode variety special in 2021 titled ‘TXT x EN- Playground’, which was also released on YouTube.

Last month, ENHYPEN made a comeback with ‘Dimension : Answer’, the repackaged version of their October 2021 album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The new re-release saw the addition of three new tracks on top of the latter record’s existing eight, including lead single ‘Blessed-Cursed’.

Earlier this month, Belift Lab shared that ENHYPEN member Sunghoon had recently undergone surgery for rhinitis, and would be absent for the group’s upcoming activities. “According to the medical experts, Sunghoon needs time to rest and recover, so he is currently taking a break,” it added, and assured fans that the idol was recovering well.