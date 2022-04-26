TXT announce first-ever world tour, ‘Act: Love Sick’

South Korean boyband TXT (Tomorrow X Together) have announced their first-ever world tour, titled ‘Aact: Love Sick’.

Today (April 26), the boyband’ss agency Big Hit Music took to Twitter to share news of the boyband’s forthcoming world tour. Called ‘Act: Love Sick’, TXT’s upcoming tour that will kick off in Seoul this July, and currently has confirmed a total of nine shows in South Korea and the US.

According to the group’s newly updated tour page on Big Hit Music’s official website, is there “more to come” with regards to TXT’s upcoming world tour. But whether these are more dates or venue details are unknown at time of writing.

Advertisement

The current dates for TXT’s forthcoming world tour are as follows:

July 2022

2 – Seoul, South Korea

3 – Seoul, South Korea

7 – Chicago, US

9 – New York, US

12 – Atlanta, US

14 – Dallas, US

17 – Houston, US

21 – San Francisco, US

23 – Los Angeles, US

TXT are currently gearing up to release their fourth mini-album, titled ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, set to arrive on May 9 at 6pm KST. The new record comes approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

Between the releases, the members of TXT dropped several collaborations and solo covers. In February, Taehyun and Yeonjun lent their vocals to American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s ‘PS5’, a cut from her ‘Unsponsored Content’ EP. Notably, Ilese had co-written TXT’s viral 2021 track ‘Anti-Romantic’ from ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the boyband began dropping hints about a possible collaboration with rapper Rich The Kid. Vocalist Taehyun had taken to fan community app Weverse, writing “#Spoiler_For_MOA” and “TRACK 03” alongside the money bag and baby emojis.

A few hours after the post was shared on Twitter by fans, Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid quote-tweeted one of the reposts, adding fire emojis and a pair of eyes.