TXT on being “Gen Z it boys”: “They recognise these stories as stories of their own”

TXT have shared their thoughts about being called “Gen Z it boys” and how they feel their music connects to their contemporaries.

During a recent interview with 1883 Magazine, the group spoke about ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, the repackaged version of their second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, and how it tells the story of “living and growing in the current generation” and how it reflects the shared experiences between the group and their listeners..

“I think what’s happening is that our contemporaries, Gen Z, as well as everyone who has already lived through this stage within their own lives, have had similar experiences and felt the emotions that we have felt,” Yeonjun explained. “They recognise these stories as stories of their own and sympathise with them.”

The singer went on to elaborate on how “the experiences and emotions” that come with growing up in such unprecedented time connect them with their peers. “We’re all living in the current generation together,” Yeonjun added. “No matter where we all are in the world, we’re all continuing our own journey of growth.”

“The five of us believe that growth is an ongoing, constant process so we want to record the experiences, thoughts and emotions candidly through our music,” Hueningkai added. Ultimately, the group hopes that listeners will “continue to empathise and relate to the stories we tell. We want them to feel like this is their story.”

Earlier this month, the group released a remix of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring American singer-songwriter Mod Sun just last week. Its accompanying music video featured never-before-seen footage from TXT’s original clip for ‘0X1=LOVESONG’, which was also the title track from ‘Freeze’.

The Mod Sun-assisted version is the second remix the song so far. In June, the group dropped a version of the song that featured H1GHR Music rappers pH-1 and Woodie Gochild, as well as previous TXT collaborator Seori.