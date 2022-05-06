TXT unveil teasers for ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ music video starring Yeonjun and Soobin

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have dropped the two teasers for the music video of their upcoming single ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’.

Today (April 6), the boyband released two clips starring TXT members Yeonjun and Soobin. In Yeonjun’s clip, he’s standing with his back facing the camera in the middle of a foggy, decrepit street. Meanwhile, the neon lights of a nearby storefront features the name of the K-pop group’s forthcoming mini-album, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’.

Meanwhile, Soobin’s clip begins with the singer in what looks like dark, abandoned bathroom, with cracked tiles and weeds growing out of the crevices. “For some reason, this feeling of being broken isn’t so bad,” Soobin’s isolated vocals can be heard over the video.

Due out on May 9 at 6pm KST, ‘Gone Boy Gone Bad’ will be the title track of the five-piece’s upcoming mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, and will be accompanied by four other B-side tracks. The new record will also feature creative contributions from four members.

Yeonjun is credited on the title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, ‘Trust Fund Baby’ and ‘Lonely Boy’, while Taehyun contributed to ‘Trust Fund Baby’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’. Hueningkai worked on the lyrics for ‘Lonely Boy’ and Beomgyu co-produced ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ will arrive approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.