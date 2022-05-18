TXT say they’re inspired by the “reality and limits” their generation face

Tomorrow X Together have opened up about how they draw inspiration from their real-life experiences for their music.

Speaking to J-14 Magazine about their latest release, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, the group talked about how early adulthood has influenced the stories they tell through their music.

“I think we’re at that age where we’re faced with reality and limits as to what we can do and achieve,” member Taehyun explained. “We have heard from our friends around us that they feel this way.”

“I think these emotions [can] be felt by practically anyone in the process of growing up, so we incorporated these stories into the songs in our new mini-album,” he added

Elsewhere in the interview, TXT also spoke about the emotions that inspired the creative process behind their latest record. “I think everyone is bound to experience a significant farewell in their lives, whether it be love, friendship, or just with something precious,” member Beomgyu said.

“We thought back to the emotions we had in those moments, and that helped a lot during the creative process.”

TXT recently made their comeback with new mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. Aside from title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, their new record also includes the songs ‘Opening Sequence’, ‘Trust Fund Baby’, ‘Lonely Boy’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ arrived nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of TXT’s sophomore studio album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which was originally released in May 2021.