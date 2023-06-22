Hear a preview of TXT and Jonas Brother’s ‘Do It Like That’

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) are set to collaborate with the Jonas Brothers on a brand-new single called ‘Do It Like That’.

TXT’s label Big Hit Music announced today (June 22) that the K-pop boyband would collaborate with the Jonas Brothers on the upcoming single ‘Do It Like That’. The track will be released on July 7 at 1pm KST.

“This top-tier collaboration was achieved when TXT visited the United States as a part of their world tour,” the agency said of the upcoming song, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

“After listening to the demo track for ‘Do It Like That,’ the band members were eager to have the song released in Summer, and the Jonas Brothers joined the boyband without hesitation,” it added

Prior to the song’s release, the two groups will also release a concept photo and an official music video teaser on June 28 and July 5, respectively. Listen to a preview of ‘Do It Like That’ below:

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers have also since released a video of the two boybands hanging out. In the clip, the groups recreate a TikTok of two groups facing off against each other, before Nick Jonas switches sides.

Last month, TXT and Coi Leray performed their collaboration ‘Happy Fools’ live for the first time during the boyband’s Los Angeles concert. The song is a cute from the boyband’s latest mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’.

Earlier this year, TXT released a special version of ‘Happy Fools’, which traded Leray’s original verse for a new self-written rap by member Yeonjun. The song was part of the boyband’s ‘2023 Dream Week’ event, in celebration of their fourth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers are set to head on a massive 35-date North American tour for this summer. Their ‘Five Albums, One Night’ is set to kick off on August 12, with dates across the US until October.