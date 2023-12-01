Hueningkai and Huening Bahiyyih say they motivate each other to work harder

K-pop idol siblings Hueningkai of TXT and Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih have opened up about working in the same industry and motivating one another.

Earlier this month, the two singers had their first-ever photoshoot and interview together for GQ Korea. During their interview, the siblings spoke about how their bond has changed since becoming K-pop idols, and how they inspire each other.

Hueningkai shared that their bond became stronger after he left home to become a K-pop trainee. “Living away from Bahiyyih made me realise how precious all the times we had together were. Since then, I’ve been trying to be a more caring older brother,” he said, per SBS Star.

Having made her debut in 2022 as part of project group Kep1er, nearly three years after her brother debuted as a member of TXT, Huening Bahiyyih added that her brother has given her plenty of advice in her career.

“I always find comfort in everything he says to me. Having [Hueningkai] here beside me really helps me get through rough moments in life. Even as artist-to-artist, I would say that he’s my role model,” she said, later explaining: “I know how much he worked hard to get to where is now, so that makes me want to follow his example.”

Despite being the first of the pair to become an idol, Hueningkai shared that his sister has inspired him to work even harder. “She watches me from [a closer spot] than anyone else. I’m constantly thinking to myself, ‘I need to be a proud oppa (older brother), co-worker and sunbae (senior). I can’t let her down,” he said.

Back in October, TXT made a comeback with their album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ and its lead single ‘Chasing That Feeling’. That record also included the group’s earlier singles ‘Back For More’ and ‘Do It Like That’, which featured Latin singer Anitta and the Jonas Brothers respectively.

Meanwhile, Kep1er’s most recent release had been their fifth mini-album ‘Magic Hour’, which arrived alongside lead single ‘Galileo’ in September.