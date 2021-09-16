TXT are set to perform on ‘The Late Show’ later this week

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (also known as TXT) are set to perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert later this week.

The group announced their forthcoming appearance on the American talk show earlier today (September 16) though their official Twitter page. The quintet will make their debut appearance on the show’s #LateShowMeMusic segment on September 18 at 4am KST. However, it is currently unknown how many and which songs the group are set to perform.

Earlier this year, the boyband had made an appearance on fellow CBS late-night talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden in June to promote their English-language single ‘Magic’. The track is a cut from their May full-length album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

The announcement also comes shortly after the group released a remix of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring American singer-songwriter Mod Sun just last week. Its accompanying music video featured never-before-seen footage from TXT’s original clip for ‘0X1=LOVESONG’, which was also the title track from ‘Freeze’.

The Mod Sun-assisted version is the second remix the song so far. In June, the group dropped a version of the song that featured H1GHR Music rappers pH-1 and Woodie Gochild, as well as previous TXT collaborator Seori.

TXT recently dropped ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. The new version of their sophomore studio album added the recently released title tracks ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ and the fan-dedicated ‘MOA Diary (Dubbadu Wari Wari)’, as well as a “emocore mix” of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.