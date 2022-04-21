TXT and Rich The Kid drop hints about a potential collaboration

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and rapper Rich The Kid have dropped several cryptic hints about a potential upcoming collaboration.

Today (April 21), TXT member Taehyun took to fan community platform Weverse to share a cryptic spoiler for the group’s upcoming mini-album, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. Notably, TXT are currently in the middle of what is being dubbed a “spoiler week” for the record, where they tease the new record with random spoilers all week.

In his post, Taehyun simply tagged it with the hashtag “#Spoiler_For_MOA”, writing “TRACK 03” alongside the money bag and baby emojis. A few hours after the post was shared on Twitter by fans, Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid quote-tweeted one of the reposts, adding fire emojis and a pair of eyes.

Eagle-eyed fans also began pointing out that Rich The Kid’s Twitter bio also included the same pair of emojis Taehyun used in his spoiler, further fuelling speculations that the rapper might be appearing on the group’s forthcoming mini-album.

Prior to his quite-tweet, Rich The Kid had also retweeted one of his older tweets from April 18 that read “You deserve the flowers”, paired with an emoji of a rose. Fans of TXT have since linked the tweet to a concept teaser for ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, which featured the visual of a burning rose.

YOU DESERVE YOUR FLOWERS 🌹 — BIGGEST CEO (@richthekid) April 17, 2022

While neither party has officially confirmed the rumoured collaboration, at time of writing, the official tracklist for ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ will be unveiled on May 1 at 12am KST. Meanwhile, the mini-album will officially be released on May 9.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ will arrive approximately nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of their sophomore album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.