TXT tease ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ with intriguing new trailer

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (known as TXT) have confirmed the date of their next comeback with a brand-new trailer.

On April 30, the group released a 30-second trailer that revealed the name of their upcoming album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, and also featured the transformation of their logo. The project is set to be released on May 31 at 6pm KST.

Last week, South Korean news outlet OSEN reported that the group was preparing to make a comeback, and were working with a number of world-renowned producers for the project. The news was later confirmed by the boyband’s agency, Big Hit Music.

The upcoming record will be TXT’s second full-length Korean-language studio album, after 2019’s ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic’. It also marks the beginning of a new era for the group, after they wrapped up their ‘Dream Trilogy’ with the mini-album ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ last May.

TXT released their first-ever full-length Japanese language album, ‘Still Dreaming’, earlier this January. The record included Japanese versions of their previous singles, as well as original Japanese tracks ‘Everlasting Shine’ and ‘Force’. The latter was featured as the opening theme song for the second season of the anime series World Trigger.

Earlier this month, TXT member Huening Kai released a cover of Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer’s 2018 hit ‘Youngblood’. It is latest cover from a TXT member, following Taehyun’s rendition of Nathan Sykes’ ‘Over And Over Again’ and Yeonjun’s cover of August Alsina‘s ‘Song Cry’.