TXT say they want to collaborate with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Tomorrow X Together members Yeonjun and Taehyun have opened up about the artists they would like to collaborate with if given the opportunity.

In the recent episode of the Daebak Show With Eric Nam, the two K-pop idol talked about the kind of music they’ve been listening to and which artists inspired them growing up, as well as the singers they would like to work with in the future.

“[K-R&B singer] Dean would be one, or [Justin] Bieber and Ariana Grande, who are now under the same company as me,” he said, referencing HYBE’s recent purchase of Bieber and Grande’s management agency Ithaca Holdings. The rapper also said he would also like to work with DPR Live, stating that he has always been a big fan of them.

On the other hand, Taehyun mentioned The Kid LAROI and The Weeknd as artists he would like to collaborate with. “If I get the chance, if he ever visits Korea, I would love to offer The Kid LAROI a bowl of hot gukbap,” Taehyun explained. “Not only musically, but I personally love how The Weeknd puts his stage and performance together.”

Earlier in the show, Taehyun also shared his admiration for The Kid LAROI’s music. “He’s one year younger than me, but the originality and quality of the music he produces are so amazing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yeonjun spoke about how he drew inspiration from Dean during his trainee days, especially when it came to creating his “vocal style”, specifically pointing out the tracks ‘I’m Not Sorry’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde’. He added: “I love every song of Dean. There’s no song of his that I haven’t listened to.”

TXT recently made their comeback with the new single ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’. It is the title track of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, which is a repackaged version of their sophomore Korean-language album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’.

In a four-star review of the record, NME‘s Rhian Daly said the repackaged album “finds TXT continuing to grow and explore everything they’re capable of with some brilliant, exhilarating results”.