TXT’s Yeonjun says “pressure” from the group’s success drives him “forward”

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Yeonjun has opened up about his motivations as a part of one of K-pop’s most up-and-coming musicians.

The South Korean musician recently spoke with PAPER Magazine for an interview, where he discussed the aspects of his career that help push him forward. One of these of these different aspects include the group’s growing presence in the K-pop industry.

“The older I get and the more interest people have in us, the more I think that I should be better,” the 21-year-old vocalist said. “It increases my sense of responsibility.”

Yeonjun’s desire to continue striving for more hasn’t wavered, even with TXT’s rapidly rising popularity. While it may be overwhelming for most, the singer seems to have proven otherwise.

“I don’t consider it a burden because that’s the motivation that allows me to grow and to keep trying harder so that I can become the best that I can become,” he explained. “Putting that pressure on myself is what’s driving me forward.”

Yeonjun also touched on his immense passion for music and performance elsewhere in the interview. He revisited his history as a “legendary trainee” in his pre-debut days, where he was consistently being ranked first during monthly evaluations, although he “never really thought that I was good at singing or rap or dancing”.

“I never really thought that I had those abilities. It’s something that I practiced,” he added. “It was only after becoming a trainee that other people used to tell me that I had a unique voice and that I sounded good. I never really thought I had a talent in any of these things.”

TXT recently dropped ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’. The new version of their sophomore studio album added the recently released title tracks ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’ and the fan-dedicated ‘MOA Diary (Dubbadu Wari Wari)’, as well as a “emocore mix” of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’.

In a four-star review of the record, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that while the repackaged album “finds TXT continuing to grow and explore everything they’re capable of with some brilliant, exhilarating results”.