Ty Dolla $ign announces new album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’

Ty Dolla $ign has completely leaned into the public’s perception of his artistry, today (October 15) announcing new album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, the artist – real name Tyrone Griffin, Jr. – revealed that fans can expect the album on Friday, October 23.

View his announcement post, and the album artwork, below.

“FEATURING TY DOLLA $IGN” THE ALBUM OUT EVERYWHERE OCTOBER 23. pic.twitter.com/gCmxFAESSj — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) October 14, 2020

Living up to his album’s title, Ty has spent a large part of 2020 featuring on other artists songs. This year alone, he’s jumped on SZA‘s ‘Hit Different‘, Jacob Collier’s ‘All I Need’, Big Sean’s ‘Body Language’, Lil Keed’s ‘Don’t Stop’ and Lost Kings’ ‘Oops (I’m Sorry)’ just to name a few.

However, he’s also led a few of his own singles in 2020 with a smorgasbord of collaborators. He enlisted the help of Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet for ‘Ego Death‘ back in July.

The following month, he teamed up with another serial featured artist, Nicki Minaj, for ‘Expensive‘, marking the third time the two artists have collaborated following last year’s ‘Hot Girl Summer‘, led by Megan Thee Stallion.

‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ is Ty’s third album, following the release of ‘Beach House 3’ back in 2017. In 2018, however, he linked up with Jeremih for their joint album ‘MihTy’.