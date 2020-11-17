Ty Dolla $ign teases potential collaborative album with Post Malone

Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone could be set to release a full collaborative album together, the former has said.

In an interview with Korean publication HiphopLE, the rapper was discussing ‘MihTy’, his 2018 album with Jeremih when he was asked whether he’d ever release another collaborative project.

“Who knows if I might do it again,” he said. “But I’m sure it’s possible. Posty and Ty Dolla $ign album coming soon.”

The two musicians have collaborated before, most notably on Post Malone’s US number one single ‘Psycho’ in 2018, and Ty’s track ‘Spicy’ last month.

Meanwhile, Ty was recently joined by Skrillex and singer Ant Clemons for an NPR Tiny Desk Session from home.

They performed a medley of six songs including new tracks ‘Tempations’ and ‘Ego Death’ as well as old hits ‘Something New’ and ‘Or Nah’, for the fifteen minute performance.

The performance followed the release of Ty’s third solo album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’, which NME declared “a victory lap for a hugely influential artist” in a four-star review.

Elsewhere, Ty recently said he was “honoured” to have been hailed as “the new Nate Dogg” by Snoop Dogg.

“I just talked to my other homie that told me that he talked to Snoop on his birthday, and Snoop said that. Snoop said I’m the reincarnation of Nate Dogg,” he explained in an interview with LA radio station Power 106.

“When I heard that, I was like alright, Snoop saying it? That means everything, man. Like I said, it’s an honour.”