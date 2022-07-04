Ty Dolla $ign, YG, PNAU and more announced for The Grass Is Greener 2022

Ty Dolla $ign, YG and PNAU are among the artists announced for this year’s stacked edition of The Grass Is Greener.

The boutique festival is set to kick off on the Gold Coast on October 22, with dates in Canberra, Cairns and Geelong also taking place that month.

Organisers revealed the full line-up for the festival today (July 5), with the likes of Onefour, Boo Seeka, Mashd N Kutcher and many more set to traverse the country this spring. Find the full roster of acts below.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 8am next Wednesday (July 13), before general tickets become available the following day. All tickets will be available here.

The Grass Is Greener held its inaugural event back in 2016, when, with events in both April and October of that year, performers included Allday, Hermitude, Slumberjack and Tired Lion.

The festival’s last run of shows took place back in 2019, when Tyga, Amy Shark and, for a second time, Hermitude, headlined the festival.

The Grass Is Greener 2022 lineup is (in alphabetical order):

Alok

Aluna

Boo Seeka

Brux

Crush3ed

Jordan Burns

Little Fritter

Market Memories

Mashd N Kutcher

Maya Jane Coles

Mijalah Watego

Mood Swing & Chevy Bass

Noy

Onefour

Piero Pirupa

PNAU

Sidepiece

Sticky Fingers

TDJ

Ty Dolla $ign

VNSSA

YG

Zero

ZHU