Ty Dolla $ign announces headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne

After being revealed for this year’s The Grass Is Greener festival line-up, Ty Dolla $ign has announced headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne this October.

Before The Grass Is Greener kicks off on the Gold Cost, Ty will play a show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on October 20. On October 31, he’ll perform at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

At both shows, he’ll be joined by 2021 NME Australia cover star Youngn Lipz and DJ Mistah Cee. In Melbourne, Compton rapper YG – who is also part of the Grass Is Greener bill – will appear as well. Tickets for both shows will go on sale next Monday (August 29) at 12:30pm.

Ty Dolla Sign’s last album was 2020’s star-studded ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’, which included guest appearances from Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Future, Young Thug, FKA Twigs and more.

In a four-star review, NME called the album “a victory lap for Ty Dolla $ign’s quietly influential career to date, the sound of an artist embracing the worldview he has helped to curate”.

Since releasing that album, Ty has featured on Tyler, the Creator‘s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ cut ‘WUSYANAME’, appeared on Dvsn‘s ‘I Believed It’ alongside the late Mac Miller, and joined Dr. Dre for ‘Diamond Mind’ (which featured a posthumous appearance from Nipsey Hussle).

Other collaborations have included Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack cut ‘I Won’ with Jack Harlow and 24kGoldn, Oliver Tree‘s ‘Life Goes On’, the Wiz Khalifa-assisted ‘Champions’ and more.

Elsewhere on this year’s Grass Is Greener line-up are the likes of PNAU, OneFour, Boo Seeka, Mashd N Kutcher and ZHU. The festival will take place on the Gold Coast, in Canberra, Cairns and Geelong in October. Find more information and purchase tickets here.