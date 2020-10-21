Ty Dolla $ign’s new album features Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and many more

Ty Dolla $ign has detailed the star-studded guest list for his upcoming new album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ which features the likes of Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.
The record is set for release on Friday (October 23) and is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Beach House 3’.
‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ will feature a host of big names, with the aforementioned trio of West, Minaj and Malone joining the likes of Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Quavo, Burna Boy, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, FKA twigs and Skrillex on the album.
The album includes the previously released singles ‘Ego Death’, ‘Expensive’ and ‘By Yourself’, and you can see the full tracklist for ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ below.
1. Intro
2. Status
3. Temptations feat. Kid Cudi
4. Serpentwithfeet Interlude
5. Spicy feat. Post Malone
6. Track 6 feat. Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat
7. Freak feat. Quavo
8. Double R feat. Lil Durk
9. Expensive feat. Nicki Minaj
10. Burna Boy Interlude
11. Tyrone 2021 feat. Big Sean
12. It’s Still Free TC
13. Real Life feat. Roddy Ricch and Mustard
14. Nothing Like Your Eyes
15, By Yourself feat. Jhené Aiko and Mustard
16. Universe feat. Kehlani
17. Lift Me Up feat. Future and Young Thug
18. Time Will Tell
19. Dr. Sebi
20. Powder Blue feat. Gunna
21. Everywhere
22. Slow It Down
23. Your Turn feat. Musiq Soulchild, Tish Hyman, and 6LACK
24. Return
25. Ego Death feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex
Ty Dolla $ign explained in a statement about the album that his “approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy”.
“When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument,” he said.
“Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs.
“I decided to name my third studio album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign’ because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”
Ty Dolla $ign recently featured on the debut Netflix season of Song Exploder as the podcast-turned-TV show delved into the making of his song ‘LA’.