Ty Segall announces 2023 Australian tour

American singer-songwriter Ty Segall has announced his return to Australia for the first time in eight years, playing eight shows across the country next January.

For his first Australian tour since 2014, Segall will be joined by his Freedom Band, which includes bassist Mikal Cronin, drummer Charles Moothart, guitarist Emmett Kelly and pianist Ben Boye.

The tour will kick off in Perth on January 18, continuing along to Anglesea, Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, before wrapping up in Byron Bay on January 29. Tickets are on sale next Monday (July 4) at 9am local time – find them here.

Coinciding with the announcement is a new song from Segall titled ‘Don’t Lie’. It’s the latest to come from his upcoming 14th album, ‘Hello, Hi’, ahead of its arrival on July 22. The latest single is a cover of Bay Area garage-rock outfit The Mantles’ 2009 song. Listen to that below:

‘Hello, Hi’ will follow up Segall’s 13th album ‘Harmonizer’, which he surprise-released last year. In February of this year, he released ‘Whirlybird’, a film score he composed for the 2020, Matt Yoka-directed documentary of the same name.

Ty Segall’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Wednesday 18 – Perth, The Rechabite

Friday 20 – Anglesea, Memorial Hall

Saturday 21 – Melbourne, The Forum

Tuesday 24 – Wollongong, Unibar

Wednesday 25 – Sydney, The Metro

Friday 27 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 28 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Sunday 29 – Byron Bay, The Northern