Tyga announces 2022 Australian tour

Tyga has announced a five-show tour of Australia, returning to the country this December for the first time in three years.

The run will begin in Perth on Tuesday December 13, when Tyga – alongside tour supports Hooligan Hefs and YoungN Lipz – takes to the stage at RAC Arena. He’ll then head to Adelaide, performing at the AEC Theatre on Wednesday December 14, before wrapping up with back-to-back shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney over the weekend of December 16-18.

Tickets for all five shows go on sale at 10am local time next Friday (September 30), with a Telstra Plus pre-sale starting at 9am next Tuesday (September 27). There’ll also be a pre-sale for members of MJR Presents’ mailing list, starting at 10am on Thursday September 29. See here for more info on both pre-sales, and here for tickets to the gigs themselves.

Thus far in 2022, Tyga has released a total of five standalone singles. In addition to solo joints ‘Sheikh Talk’, ‘Ay Caramba’ and ‘Lifetime’, he linked up with Jhené Aiko and Pop Smoke for the collaborative track ‘Sunshine’, and with Doja Cat for ‘Freaky Deaky’. It’s assumed that all of the songs will appear on Tyga’s forthcoming eighth album, which he recently teased was nearing completion.

Tyga’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Tuesday 13 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena

Wednesday 14 – Kaurna/Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Friday 16 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 17 – Naarm/Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Sunday 18 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena