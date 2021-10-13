Tyga arrested for alleged domestic violence

Tyga has been arrested for alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles.

The rapper, real name Michael Stevenson, turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department yesterday (October 12) morning, officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed to USA Today. He has been released on a $50,000 bail.

Detailing the arrest in a tweet, the LAPD wrote: “Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood.”

Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) October 12, 2021

Earlier this week Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson accused him of domestic violence, according to TMZ.

A source close to Tyga claimed to the outlet that Swanson made a visit to Tyga’s home, allegedly standing outside the house “shouting at the top of her lungs” before allegedly making a complaint to police, with officers reportedly noticing “visible marks” on her.

On her Instagram Stories, Swanson said the information from TMZ‘s sources was incorrect. Sharing photos that appear to show bruises around one of her eyes, she wrote: “I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore.

“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” she added in a video.

See the posts from Swanson’s Instagram Stories below:

TMZ adds that police reportedly visited Tyga’s home on Monday (October 11), and he declined to speak with them on that occasion.

NME has reached out to Tyga’s representatives for comment.