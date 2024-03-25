Tyla teases potential collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Tyla has revealed that she’s currently in talks to potentially collaborate with BLACKPINK‘s Lisa on a new song.

Last week, the ‘Water’ singer took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of herself and the Thai K-pop idol vibing to ‘Art’, a cut from her newly released eponymous debut album. She captioned the post with: “sweetest gorllll, played her some of my favourite songs on the album… Definitely a LISA x TYLA collab down the line.”

Following the Instagram Story post, Tyla has since confirmed to Reuters, during an interview in support of her new record, that she and Lisa are currently discussing a potential collaboration. “We’ve been speaking about making a song together, so yes, for sure,” she said.

In other BLACKPINK news, Lisa launched her own label called LLOUD in February, following the expiration of her contract with YG Entertainment for solo activities. However, she and the rest of BLACKPINK have re-signed with the K-pop agency for their activities as a group.

Bandmates Jennie and Jisoo have also started their own labels, Odd Atelier (OA) and Blissoo, respectively. Rosé, the fourth and final member of BLACKPINK, has yet to announce her future label plans as a solo artist, but has teased a new song called ‘vampirehollie’.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK officially joined Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ with their hit 2020 single ‘How You Like That’. Lisa had previously made it to the list in September 2023 with her viral solo song ‘Money’.