Tyler, The Creator adds Melbourne and Sydney shows to Australia and New Zealand tour

Tyler, The Creator has added second Melbourne and Sydney shows to his Australia and New Zealand tour in 2022.

The US rapper announced the tour last month in celebration of his latest album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’. The new additions will include an extra show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on July 30 and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on August 3.

Tickets for all shows across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Auckland are on sale now through Frontier.

Tyler will be accompanied by Kali Uchis for all dates on the circuit. The pair collaborated on the track ‘After The Storm’ back in 2018, which appeared on Uchis’ debut album ‘Isolation’.

Tyler’s tour Down Under will also tie in with a headline appearance at Splendour In The Grass, alongside The Strokes and Gorillaz. The festival’s 20th-anniversary celebrations have been postponed four times since 2020.

‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ arrived back in June as Tyler, The Creator’s sixth album. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release, describing it as “a kaleidoscopic record that reaffirms his greatness”.

“The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”