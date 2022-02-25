Wireless Festival has announced the line-up for its “biggest ever” event, with Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky and Cardi B among those set to perform.

This year will see the festival expand across three sites – Crystal Palace Park and Finsbury Park in London, as well as Birmingham’s NEC – over two consecutive weekends (July 1-3 and July 8-10).

Headlining the Crystal Palace leg will be A$AP Rocky (UK exclusive), J. Cole (UK exclusive) and Tyler, The Creator (London festival exclusive).

Advertisement

Finsbury Park will boast bill-topping performances from Cardi B (UK exclusive), Nicki Minaj (European exclusive) and SZA, who’ll deliver her first-ever UK festival headline show. The latter artist is also listed as a European exclusive.

The following weekend, Birmingham is due to welcome Dave, Cardi B and J. Cole as headliners of a brand-new, purpose-built outdoor site at the city’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) venue.

A second wave of acts for Wireless Festival 2022 will be revealed at 12pm GMT today (February 25) ahead of a final batch of names arriving on Monday (February 28). You can see the initial announcement above.

Tickets for this year’s events go on general sale on Monday at 12pm GMT – you can purchase yours from here.

Fans who don’t attend in-person can tune in to coverage on BBC Radio 1Xtra, which is partnering with Wireless for the very first time. The station will air exclusive interviews and performances, while 1Xtra DJs will host stages and play special DJ sets.

Advertisement

Last year’s Wireless Festival featured headline performances from Future, Skepta and Migos. Drake also made a surprise appearance during Future’s set, with the pair performing a joint rendition of ‘Way 2 Sexy’.

You can check out NME’s four-star review of Wireless Festival 2021 here.