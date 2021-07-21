Tyler, The Creator directs new Converse ad starring Vince Staples, Henry Rollins and more

Tyler, The Creator has shared a new commercial he’s written and directed for Converse – you can watch it below.

Put together to celebrate the classic Converse Chuck 70, the funny clip revolves around a meeting of the ‘Really Cool Converse Club’ in a community recreation centre.

During the meeting, a member of the group (played by actor Tim Meadows) is put on trial for breaking one of the club’s three cardinal rules: “Rule number one: never wear another shoe. Rule number two: if you must wear another shoe, don’t. Rule number three: no denim hats.”

“I have no choice but to revoke your membership to the Really Cool Converse Club,” says comedian Josh Johnson, who plays the club’s leader.

The ad also stars rapper Vince Staples, Black Flag‘s Henry Rollins, former NBA basketball player Bill Walton, and Tyler himself makes a small cameo towards the end. You can watch it below.

Speaking on why he chose the ‘Really Cool Converse Club’ name, Tyler told Dazed: “The name was not planned out. We couldn’t come up with a name, so we decided to come up with the cheapest name, and it was funny as hell, so it worked out.”

When Converse called for the new campaign, Tyler said he instantly thought of the “many different pockets of people that wear Chucks, from skateboarders, to soccer moms, from the kids down the street, to older people, to some of the guys in the neighbourhood that I grew up with”.

“There’s so many different types of people that wear this shoe and I just wanted to put them all in one place,” he added. “Regardless of whether it makes sense or not, just seeing them all under the one roof was important.”

Tyler has been working with Converse since 2017, when he shared his own interpretations of the brand’s iconic shoes. In 2019, he designed a unique silhouette, the Converse Gianno.