Tyler, the Creator is previewing new music to fans who call his hotline

Tyler, the Creator has continued to preview his new music by sharing a snippet of a song on a special hotline for his fans.

The rapper and producer has been teasing his new material over the past week, with fans now expecting the follow-up to 2019’s ‘IGOR’ to be imminent.

Tyler shared a phone number on his Twitter account yesterday (June 15) which was previously advertised on a website and on billboards in LA alongside the phrase “call me if you get lost”.

Fans who call the number are now greeted with a musical snippet which appears to be taken from a new Tyler song. In the clip, he can be heard singing: “What’s your number? / I just hope to God you saved my number / Call me when you can”.

1-855-444-8888 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 15, 2021

Prior to the new music teaser, fans who called Tyler’s hotline were met with a pre-recorded exchange between the musician and his mother.

“I’ll stand in front of a bullet, on God, over this one… I walked up on teachers, principals, mommas, kids, I don’t give a fuck. Am I lying?” Tyler’s mother asks in the clip, to which the rapper responds: “You have no reason to.”

On Monday (June 14) Tyler shared a pair of near-identical teaser trailers titled ‘Side Street’ which feature the rapper and his collaborator Taco. Both clips end with the phrase “call me if you get lost”.

Tyler, the Creator was announced this week as one of the headliners at the Las Vegas festival Day N Vegas, which is set to return in November.