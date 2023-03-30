Tyler, the Creator shares another new song, ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Tyler, the Creator has shared a second new track in a week – watch his self-directed video for ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ below.

The song follows the release of ‘Dogtooth’, with both tracks featuring on the forthcoming deluxe edition of the Odd Future rapper’s sixth and most recent studio album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, due out tomorrow (March 31).

Announcing the new collection on Twitter earlier this week, Tyler explained that he had “a lot of songs” left over from the LP. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out,” he added.

Watch his self-directed video for ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ below.

In a four-star review of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, which took home the Best Rap Album award at the 2022 Grammys, NME wrote: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.

“On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”

Away from music, Tyler voices Jesus Christ in the new sixth season of Big Mouth, which landed on Netflix last October.

Tyler was announced as a guest for the series ahead of its release, but the holy nature of his character was only revealed in a TikTok post by Nick Kroll ahead of the series premiere.

In it, Tyler as Jesus speaks to a man who was worried about dancing with a girl without also leaving room for Christ. He responded: “I didn’t even make that rule up! These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.”