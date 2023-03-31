Tyler, the Creator shares new song ‘Wharf Talk’ featuring A$AP Rocky

Tyler, the Creator has shared another new song from the deluxe edition of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, this time featuring A$AP Rocky.

The track, ‘Wharf Talk’, is the third the rapper has shared this week after the release of ‘Dogtooth’ and ‘Sorry Not Sorry’. You can watch his self-directed video for the song below.

The clip sees the rapper going on an invisible date before he meets up with Rocky.

Announcing the new collection entitled ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ on Twitter earlier this week, which came out today (March 31), Tyler explained that he had “a lot of songs” left over from the LP. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out,” he added.

In a four-star review of the original album, NME wrote: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.

“On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”

Tyler, The Creator took home the Best Rap Album award for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ at the Grammys 2022.

You can listen to ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ below.

Meanwhile, Tyler recently shared the life-changing career advice that Pharrell Williams once gave him in a teaser for new docuseries RapCaviar Presents which premiered on Hulu in the US yesterday (March 30).

The show tackles issues of today through the stories of hip-hop artists, including Tyler, Jack Harlow, Polo G, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. A release date for the docuseries in the UK has not yet been announced.