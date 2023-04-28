Tyler, The Creator’s will prevents “gross” posthumous release of his music

Tyler, The Creator has confirmed that he will not release posthumous music after his death.

While performing at an intimate show in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 26), the rapper told fans that he has no plans for his unreleased music to see the light of day following his death, reiterating that his decision has been written into his will.

During the show, Tyler played an unreleased track ‘Penny’, before explaining why it’s hard to keep unreleased music to himself. “Some of these are so good I can’t just let them sit on my hard drive. Because I have in my will that if I die, they can’t put no fucking [posthumous] album out. That’s fucking gross, like, half-ass ideas and some random feature on it from some n**** I didn’t fuck with. Like, no.”

Advertisement

Watch a clip of Tyler talking about his will below.

Tyler, The Creator speaks on posthumous releases at last nights show.pic.twitter.com/fefTUWHS3K — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 27, 2023

Tyler, The Creator is now the latest artist to say they don’t want posthumous albums released when they die, following Anderson .Paak and Lana Del Rey in 2021. In August of that year, .Paak revealed a new tattoo, in which he outlined his thoughts on posthumous music: “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

A couple of days later, Lana Del Rey echoed his sentiments, sharing a screenshot of .Paak’s tattoo in a now-deleted post on her Instagram account. “It’s in my will but it’s also on his tattoo.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he’s already working on a posthumous record, which will be a continuous work in progress from now until his death. “I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there. And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out,” he said in an interview.