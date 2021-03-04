Tyne-James Organ announces debut album ‘Necessary Evil’

Sydney-based singer-songwriter Tyne-James Organ has announced details of his debut album, ‘Necessary Evil’, due out this May.

To commemorate the announcement, he’s also shared the most recent single to be lifted from the album, titled ‘Sunday Suit’.

Speaking of the song in a statement, Organ described it as one of his favourites from ‘Necessary Evil’, saying it’s about “dancing away your troubles”.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Sunday Suit’ below:

﻿

‘Sunday Suit’ is the fourth cut we’ve heard from ‘Necessary Evil’ so far, following 2019’s ‘Graceful’ as well as 2020’s ‘Hold Me Back’ and ‘Not Ready For Love’.

Organ recorded ‘Necessary Evil’ throughout last year with frequent collaborator Chris Collins in the latter’s NSW hinterland studio, Stokers Siding.

“The nature surroundings, Chris’ cooking, the fireplace in the studio. Every fucking thing was perfect,” Organ said of the experience, describing it as “Magic Mountain”.

“I feel in this day and age we are influenced consciously and subconsciously by anything and everything we listen to,” he continued.

Advertisement

“So, throughout the album process I only listened to my demos, which meant the only influence which would come into play was myself. I’m so glad I did that.”

‘Necessary Evil’ is set for release on Friday May 21 via Dew Process.