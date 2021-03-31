Tyne-James Organ announces ‘Necessary Evil’ national tour

Tyne-James Organ will hit the road this winter for his Necessary Evil national tour.

The string of shows will celebrate the release of his titular debut album, which arrives on May 21.

The tour is set to commence in Adelaide on June 4. From there, Organ will play shows in most major Australian cities, wrapping up in Newcastle on July 2.

Pre-sale for Organ’s tour commences at 10am local time tomorrow (April 1). General sale tickets will be available from 10am local time on April 6.

To coincide with his tour announcement, Organ has today (March 31) shared the music video for his latest single, ‘Sunday Suit’. The dance-heavy clip was shot at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul and directed by Simon Morehead.

“’Sunday Suit’ is all about dancing away your troubles. This is one of my favourites on the record and I’m very excited to play it live,” Organ said of the track in a statement.

Watch the music video for ‘Sunday Suit’ below:

Tyne-James Organ’s ‘Necessary Evil’ album tour dates are:

June

Friday 4 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 5 – Perth, Rosemount Hotel

Thursday 10 – Wollongong, Wollongong Uni

Friday 11 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Thursday 17 – Byron Bay, The Northern Hotel

Friday 18 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 19 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 26 – Hobart, Republic Bar

July

Thursday 1 – Canberra, Kambri

Friday 2 – Newcastle, The Cambridge