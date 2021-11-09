Tyne-James Organ drops new single ‘Honey’, reschedules ‘Necessary Evil’ tour

Tyne-James Organ has returned with a jaunty new single titled ‘Honey’, coming just months after the release of his landmark debut album, ‘Necessary Evil’.

Organ noted in a press release that he’d penned ‘Honey’ towards the end of the creative process for ‘Necessary Evil’, linking up with DMA’S member Johnny Took for a co-writing session. By proxy of Took’s input, the new track glimmers with a hint of the sunkissed Britpop flair synonymous with DMA’S, while still retaining plenty of Organ’s own slick, energetic groove.

Get your ears around ‘Honey’ below:

Advertisement

Further expounding on the origin story behind ‘Honey’, Organ said he’d first met with Took just two days before he trekked from Melbourne to Byron to record ‘Necessary Evil’. He affirmed that the pair “hit it off from the get go”, continuing: “Johnny is very real both as a person and when he speaks, which instantly let me open up to him.

“We spoke about life and all its ups and downs. [‘Honey’ is] pretty much a nod to a past relationship to say thanks and that it was worth it. It’s one of my favourites from the record sessions and I couldn’t be more happy to share it.”

‘Necessary Evil’ was first released back in May via Dew Process / Universal, with a reissue landing today (November 9) in order to make ‘Honey’ its 13th track.

NME made the record one of its top picks for the month of its initial release, writer David James Young praising it for showing Organ “reflecting on the world around him through the avenues of ambitious, big-swinging rock and infectious pop”.

Organ was set to launch the record onstage back in June, but was forced to cancel after the Delta strain of COVID-19 led to a surge of cases across the east coast. He’s now announced a new slate of dates for next year, due to kick off in Brisbane on Saturday February 19.

Advertisement

The tour will then roll on through the bulk of March, hitting stages in Newcastle, Canberra, Sydney, Hobart and Melbourne. Tickets for the run will be available from Organ’s website starting 11am next Monday (November 15).

Tyne-James Organ’s 2022 ‘Necessary Evil’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 19 – Brisbane, The Triffid

MARCH

Friday 4 – Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 5 – Canberra, Kambri

Friday 11 – Sydney, Manning Bar

Saturday 26 – Hobart, Republic Bar

Sunday 27 – Melbourne, 170 Russell