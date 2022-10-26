Tyson Fury to release debut solo single to raise money for men’s mental health charity

Tyson Fury has announced he will be releasing his first ever single to raise money for a men’s mental health charity.

The two-time world heavyweight champion is due to officially share a cover of Neil Diamond‘s classic single, ‘Sweet Caroline’, with 100 per cent of the profits going to Talk Club – a charity which offers talking groups, sports groups and other therapy for men.

Fury’s cover will arrive on November 11 ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar which begins on November 20.

“Sweet Caroline is a record I’ve always loved and I’m excited to record and release it,” Fury said. “And thanks to the folks over at Warner Music, they’ve given me the opportunity to do that, and what better time to release it than around the World Cup.”

He added: “If it helps England along the way in the World Cup, well that’s an added bonus.”

The 34-year-old boxer has spoken candidly about his mental health struggles in the past and he hopes that partnering up with Talk Club will encourage more men to seek advice and support.

We've got the CD single of @Tyson_Fury – Sweet Caroline up for pre-order! 100% of Warner Music UK Profits (including 100% of Tyson Fury’s revenues from the record) will be donated to the charity Talk Club Pre-order here: https://t.co/XAZ292Bhuj pic.twitter.com/XikweQpovF — hmv (@hmvtweets) October 26, 2022

“Boxing has been a massive platform for me to spread the word on mental health and I have done it to the best of my ability,” he said. “I have been very vocal about my mental health struggle, especially since my comeback.

“It has been widely printed about my highs and lows, ups and downs, so I’ve tried my best to keep talking about it as much as I can and keep trying to smash the stigma.”

Co-founders of Talk Club, Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe, said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK. Tyson Fury is a champion, in and out of the ring to many of those men.

“Men see themselves in Tyson, so when he talks – or sings – they listen.”

Although the cover marks Fury’s solo debut, it won’t be the first time Fury has recorded a song having previously worked with Don McLean on a new version of ‘American Pie’, as well as Robbie Williams on ‘Bad Sharon’.

News of Fury’s latest music venture comes as he gears up for his trilogy fight with Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3.

