U2 give the 2024 Grammys the Las Vegas Sphere experience

U2 took the 2024 Grammys inside the Las Vegas Sphere, showing all sides of the experience at the technologically advanced new venue.

The Irish band kicked off their residency at the venue – and were the first act to perform there – in September 2023. Although originally scheduled to run until December 2023, the dates were extended into March 2024.

Although U2 did not perform in Los Angeles for the Grammys tonight (February 4), they still made their presence felt at the event with a performance of ‘Atomic City’ broadcast from Vegas.

Advertisement

The performance began with a camera showing the outside of the Sphere, which is made up of LED screens. On the venue’s shell, silhouettes of the band on stage were visible as they performed inside, before the camera flew through the doors and delivered a 360-degree view of the audience, band and space.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage. Miley Cyrus gave the first televised performance of her hit single ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampires’ to the Grammys stage, and Billie Eilish dressed as a vintage Barbie for her performance.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

Check back on NME.com for all the latest action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow the winners as they are announced here.