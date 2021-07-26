U2 say they’d have no problem with Bono going solo

U2 have said that they would have no problem with frontman Bono going solo if he ever decided to do so.

Speaking in a new interview, the band’s bassist Adam Clayton insisted he and the rest of the band – also comprising guitarist The Edge and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. – would support Bono if he decided to do a solo record.

“If Bono wanted to go off and do a solo record, I would encourage him and certainly everyone else would,” Clayton said on the latest episode of the Rockenteours podcast.

Advertisement

He also hinted that U2 might have some acoustic releases coming, one of which might feature on the upcoming soundtrack for Sing 2.

“We have been recording acoustic versions of some of our catalogue in different keys and different tempos as a challenge,” Clayton said. “We have a track in the next Sing 2 movie.”

In September, The Edge revealed U2 were working on new music before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I was actually working on some new songs with Bono,” he told Jo Whiley on her BBC Radio 2 show, before explaining that he and Bono were in Dublin penning new material before they had to go their separate ways due to the lockdown.

“I had a decision, am I going to go to Dublin or am I going to head to California where my wife was so I opted to head for the wife which I think was the right call,” he said, “’cause literally within two days they’d shut all flights into America so I snuck in and spent the first part of the lockdown with Morleigh in California and then came to Dublin for early May and was in Dublin for a while.”

Advertisement

He added: “I felt very fortunate … overall I felt like one of the really lucky ones.”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has opened up on why he believes that U2 frontman Bono has become the whipping boy of rock in recent years.