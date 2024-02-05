U2 share David Guetta remix of ‘Atomic City’

U2 have shared a new version of their recent single ‘Atomic City’, remixed by David Guetta.

The Irish rockers released the single back in September to coincide with the start of their residency at Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere venue. They have been performing their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’ in full in an ongoing run of shows that will last until March.

Now, Guetta has given the song an EDM twist. Check out a snippet of David Guetta’s remix below:

Last night, the band took the 2024 Grammys inside the Las Vegas Sphere, showing all sides of the experience at the technologically advanced new venue.

Although U2 did not perform in Los Angeles for the Grammys, they still made their presence felt at the event with a performance of ‘Atomic City’ broadcast from Vegas.

The performance began with a camera showing the outside of the Sphere, which is made up of LED screens. On the venue’s shell, silhouettes of the band on stage were visible as they performed inside, before the camera flew through the doors and delivered a 360-degree view of the audience, band and space.

Meanwhile, U2 covered Crowded House‘s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ at their first Sphere show of 2024. The song was performed in tribute to the Australian band’s frontman Neil Finn, Tim Finn, his brother and longtime creative collaborator, and their mother Mary.

The band also recently shared a video of them playing ‘Even Better Than The Real Thing’ live from the Sphere, a song originally released on U2’s 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, and has often been included in the band’s setlists ever since.

U2 are also said to be working on a new album. In an interview in November, Bono said that the record was “somewhat tied” to the medical status of drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who has been recovering from neck surgery, and pulled out of playing at the band’s Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Bono had previously said that the new album would be “an unreasonable guitar record” with “big choruses”.