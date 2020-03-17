U2’s Bono performs brand new song ‘Let Your Love Be Known’ via livestream

Bono has broadcast a newly written song to thousands of fans as a gift on St. Patrick’s Day while his country remains in coronavirus lockdown.

In the clip shared today (March 17) the U2 frontman is captured up close on camera as he plays the song’s introductory chords. “A little postcard from bubbling Dublin on St Patrick’s Day,” he says. “A little tune, made up here about an hour ago. I think it’s called ‘Let Your Love Be Known’ – let me know what you think.”

The Irish musician captioned the stream with: “For the Italians who inspired [the song]… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to.”

The Republic of Ireland is currently on a country-wide lockdown to help slow and manage the spread of coronavirus. The official shut down began on Friday (March 13) and is scheduled to last until March 29.

Bono isn’t the only musician to stream a live performance to fans as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens. Christine And The Queens is staging live-streamed gigs every night at 10pm GMT from the recording studios where she is currently staying.

Among others, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin also live-streamed a special performance from his home yesterday (March 16).

Yungblud put on a hour-long show from LA on Monday where he played to an empty room. NME gave the show four stars, writing: “It feels like a vital, generous display of kindness and hope, something that’s essential right now.”