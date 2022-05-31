UB40 announces 45th anniversary Australian tour for 2023

UB40 have announced an Australian tour for January 2023, celebrating the band’s 45th anniversary.

The tour, announced today (May 31), follows two cancelled attempts at touring Australia across 2020 and 2021. The shows were then planned for October 2022, prior to their official rescheduling. They will be joined on the six-date run by New Zealand roots-reggae band House Of Shem, who collaborated with UB40 on their most recent studio album ‘Bigga Baggariddim’.

In a press statement, the band noted that they “always look forward to trips down under”, having sold out several tours in the country over their decades of visiting. “It’s one of our favourite places in the world to perform, but with so many uncertainties in the world these past two years we felt it was far more important to focus on everyone’s safety,” they said.

“Now that borders have reopened, we’re finally ready to get back to Australia and perform the show fans have been waiting for.”

The band has undergone several changes since their last tour of Australia in 2018. Duncan Campbell – who replaced his brother Ali as the band’s lead vocalist in 2008 – suffered a stroke in August 2020, and later announced his retirement in June 2021. Matt Doyle was announced as the band’s new frontman a month later.

2021 also saw the passing of two of the band’s key alumni – founding saxophonist Brian Travers and percussionist/vocalist Terence ‘Astro’ Wilson, in August and November respectively.

Tickets for the new schedule of shows are available now via MJR Presents.

UB40’s ‘For The Many’ 45th anniversary Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

10 – Sunshine Coast, Nightquarter

11 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

12 – Gold Coast, HOTA

14 – Sydney, Big Top Luna Park

15 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

17 – Perth, Riverside Theatre