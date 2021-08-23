NewsMusic News

UB40 founding member Brian Travers has died, aged 62

"We are all devastated by this news"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Brian Travers
Brian Travers of UB40 has died - Credit: Getty

UB40 founding member Brian Travers has died; he was 62.

Travers was a saxophone player and songwriter with the band. A statement from the band said that Travers died at his home in Moseley on Sunday (August 22). He had been suffering from cancer.

A statement from the band to PA said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.

“Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

ub40
UB40 perform live on stage at O2 Apollo Manchester on December 17, 2017 in Manchester (Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

 

Travers formed the band with his bandmates from various school across Birmingham in 1978.

The band had multiple hits including two well-known covers of ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Falling In Love With You’. The group have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and have had more than 40 top 40 songs in the UK.

Travers’ last performance with the group was at Arena Birmingham in 2019.

He is survived by his wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow.

Advertisement
Advertisement