UB40 founding member Brian Travers has died, aged 62

UB40 founding member Brian Travers has died; he was 62.

Travers was a saxophone player and songwriter with the band. A statement from the band said that Travers died at his home in Moseley on Sunday (August 22). He had been suffering from cancer.

A statement from the band to PA said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.

“Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

Travers formed the band with his bandmates from various school across Birmingham in 1978.