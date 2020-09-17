UB40 reschedule Australian tour following Duncan Campbell’s stroke

UK reggae titans UB40 announced today (September 17) that they have been forced to reschedule their forthcoming Australian tour to 2021.

The band were originally set to kick off a seven-date tour in October beginning in Brisbane and ending in Perth, to celebrate their 40th anniversary and in support of their latest album ‘For The Many’.

A press release cited the ill health of vocalist Duncan Campbell, who suffered a stroke in August, as one of the band’s reasons for rescheduling.

Advertisement

The statement indicated that Campbell is “still recovering but is showing good signs of a strong and speedy recovery” with his brother, vocalist and guitarist Robin Campbell, saying, “It was obviously a shock and very worrying when we heard about Duncan having his stroke, but he’s having a well-deserved rest and continues to recover at home.”

UB40 also cited the issue of safety for fans, crew and the rest of the band due to the coronavirus pandemic as an additional reason for the postponement.

“We always look forward to trips down under, but we know it’s only a temporary delay, we will be back.

“The most important thing is that we all stay safe and we’ll see you on the other side of this ordeal.”

The tour is now set to take place in April 2021, scheduled once again to begin in Brisbane. Find the full list of new dates below.

Advertisement

UB40 are the latest in a growing number of international and local acts forced to reschedule their tours due to coronavirus restrictions.

Rescheduled 2021 dates for the UB40 40th Anniversary ‘For The Many’ tour are:

APRIL

Friday 30 – Brisbane, Eaton Hills

MAY

Saturday 1 – Gold Coast, HOTA

Monday 3 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Tuesday 4 – Melbourne, The Forum

Thursday 6 – Wollongong, Waves

Friday 7 – Sydney, Big Top

Sunday 9 – Perth, Riverside