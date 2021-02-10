UK comedian Russell Howard receives approval to tour Australia this month

The UK’s Russell Howard has become the first stand-up comedian from the Northern Hemisphere to receive approval to tour Australia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Promoter Live Nation confirmed Howard’s approval to tour this month in a post to social media yesterday (February 10).

The new approval has actually brought the comedian’s tour forward, from July to February. Howard’s tour will kick off on the Gold Coast later this month. He will then head through Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth and finish in Melbourne.

It’s the second rescheduling of Howard’s ‘Respite’ world tour, after the dates were initially set to go down in 2020 before the pandemic scuttled those plans. Some fans online were frustrated with the decision to push the dates forward, with flights and accommodation booked to the later dates.

NME has reached out to representatives from Live Nation to clarify what the nature of Howard’s exemption from travel restrictions is, and to confirm whether he will have to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

No international musician has yet received a travel exemption to tour Australia. Some international tours are still slated to go ahead this year, despite borders remaining closed – notably, Guns N’ Roses announced a stadium tour for November 2021.