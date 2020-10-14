Ukiyo drops new single ‘Make It Better’ featuring Bajillionaire and Brewer

Electronic producer Ukiyo has dropped a new single, ‘Make It Better’, in collaboration with artists Bajillionaire and Brewer.

The new track, out today (October 14), is the latest song lifted from the Perth musician’s forthcoming self-titled debut LP, which he’s also revealed will drop on November 13. Find the track list below.

‘Make It Better’ documents Ukiyo’s personal struggles. In a press statement, he spoke of the inspiration behind the track.

“For me, this song is about anxiety, which is something that I’ve always struggled with but only really started taking seriously very recently,” he said.

“I wanted to turn my feelings of anxiety into something beautiful, with the building, whirling synths in the verses representing how I feel in the moment and the chorus recreating the feeling of getting through it.”

Watch the video for ‘Make It Better’ below:

This track is the third collaborative effort from Ukiyo – real name Tim Arnott – who dropped ‘Good Enough’, featuring singer-songwriter Maribelle, back in May. He quickly followed it up with ‘The Middle’ last month, which featured Sydney electronic duo Panama. All three collaborations will feature on the upcoming LP alongside four others.

‘Ukiyo’ LP track listing

1. Stars

2. Equi (feat. Isla)

3. Something Like This (feat. Feelds)

4. Friends (feat. JANEVA)

5. Good Enough (feat. Maribelle)

6. With Me

7. The Middle (feat. Panama)

8. Ryo

9. Runaway (feat. Sammi Constantine)

10. Sputnik

11. Aqua Skies

12. Make It Better (feat. Bajillionaire & Brewer)

13. Dimension