Ukiyo returns with new single ‘The Middle’ featuring Panama

Fast-rising producer Ukiyo is back today (September 9) with a new single, ‘The Middle’, featuring Panama.

The track is the latest to be lifted from the Perth electronic artist’s forthcoming self-titled LP, set for release November 13. It follows on from previous single ‘Good Enough’, a collaboration with singer-songwriter Maribelle released in May.

In ‘The Middle’, sensual and hypnotic grooves carry emotive vocals, accentuated by the music video which also dropped today. Watch it below.

In a press release, Ukiyo – aka Timothy Arnott – spoke of the inspiration behind ‘The Middle’, saying it’s “all about meeting in ‘the middle'” and “dysfunctional relationships and the fight within when you’re trying to leave them”.

On teaming up with Panama, Ukiyo said, “Working with Panama was a dream come true. His ‘Always’ EP way back in 2013 with all the amazing remixes on it was one of the things that got me absolutely hooked on electronic music & learning how to make it so this song is a bit of a full circle moment.”

Elsewhere, Panama recently featured on Ta-ku’s latest single, ‘Cruel’, his first new material in two years. The Perth producer commented on his time working with Sydney electronic artist Panama upon its release, saying, “Panama and I have always shared musical circles and I have admired his music for many years from afar.”