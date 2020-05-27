Ukiyo shares new single ‘Good Enough’ featuring Maribelle

Perth electronic artist Ukiyo has shared a new single titled ‘Good Enough’, featuring singer-songwriter Maribelle.

The cut is taken from Ukiyo’s forthcoming album, which is currently unnamed. The record is slated for release later this year.

The single also premiered with a music video, which can be viewed below:

Advertisement

According to a press release, Ukiyo – real name Tim Arnott – describes ‘Good Enough’ as a song about “being happy with what you have”.

“I’m a person that struggles to keep my mind away from thinking about what ‘could’ve’ or ‘should’ve’ instead of focusing on reality,” Arnott said in a statement.

“This track came about at a time that was very much a turning point for me with how I chose to view the world. I think it’s an important message for people to hear, especially in a time like now.”

The music video was created in conjunction with production company Blacklake, which has collaborated with OTR, Shallou and Martin Garrix in the past.

“Some of the most common things I hear about my music is it’s a great soundtrack for travelling & adventuring,” Arnott said of the video.

Advertisement

“At its core I think those two things represent movement & escape, which is what this video and the ones that come after represent. It’s pretty difficult to make a conventional music video in the current times, but the situation has opened my eyes to things I might not have usually tried. I had some basic concepts I knew I wanted to explore in the videos which I took to Blacklake and they made them a hundred times cooler.”

‘Good Enough’ follows a string of singles released by Arnott over recent years, as well as the 2018 EP ‘Fantasy’ and 2019 mixtape ‘Ukiyo Mixtape Vol. 1’.