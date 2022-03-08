Ukrainian duo Bloom Twins cover John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ for UNICEF

Ukrainian duo Bloom Twins have covered John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ for UNICEF – listen to it below.

It’s part of a campaign to help raise money for UNICEF’s #IMAGINE initiative that aims to unite “millions of people to raise awareness and funds for children’s rights globally.”

The duo wrote: “Imagine a better world for children where EVERY child can play in peace. This is our solo version of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

You can listen to it here:

Speaking to NME recently, Bloom Twins’ Anna Kuprienko spoke out about the war in Ukraine and urged people “to something to stop this.”

It comes after Ukraine severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation last month (February 24).

“It’s important to strike for change,” Kuprienko told NME. “Now is the time for push for that. Post about it, go to the protests and talk about it. People think it’s just a Ukrainian conflict, but don’t even know what’s going to happen later.

“No one knows what’s going to happen to the Ukraine, no one knows what’s going to happen to the whole of Europe, no one knows what’s going to happen a few days from now. People need to do something to stop this because if it goes any further then it might be very bad for everyone.”

At the time of writing, the UN has recorded 406 deaths and 801 injuries among civilians in Ukraine since February 24 (via The Guardian).

The actions of Vladimir Putin, who has claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and that his country’s actions amount to a “special military operation”, have drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe.

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks spoke out to say that her “heart was broken” over the situation and compared Putin to Hitler, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos paid tribute to the “open and welcoming” people of Kyiv and Foals honoured the Ukrainian crew of their recent ‘2am’ video.

Miley Cyrus, Yungblud and Elton John are among the other artists to issue statements of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Bloom Twins will join Bob Geldof and Chrissie Hynde in London tomorrow evening (March 9) for the ‘Night For Ukraine’ fundraising concert at London’s Roundhouse.

The event aims to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). All money raised will be donated to the DEC to support humanitarian and emergency response work in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Tickets for the event are available here.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.