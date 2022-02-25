Ukrainian metal band Jinjer condemn Putin’s invasion

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer have weighed in on the conflict between Russia and their “sovereign and independent” country.

It comes after Ukraine severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation yesterday (February 24).

The band, who released their fourth album, ‘Wallflowers’, back in August, took to Facebook last night to report that they are currently safe while also calling for the war to come to a end.

“Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of JINJER and our families are safe and unhurt,” the post began. “We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country.

“As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, Putin started the war against the sovereign and independent #ukraine ! Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country — to support Ukraine and peace in our country however you can — especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time.

“NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents, and this is exactly what’s happening in our country right now.”

They concluded: “Stop the war in Ukraine now!”

Since Jinjer’s post last night, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 137 people had been killed, with 316 more wounded.

Troops from Russia crossed the Crimea border into Ukraine on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin gave the order for his invasion to begin.

The actions of Putin, who has claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and that his country’s actions amount to a “special military operation”, have drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe.

Reactions to the situation in Ukraine from prominent figures in the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have been posted on social media, with the likes of Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, Yungblud, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Taika Waititi and Amanda Palmer all speaking out in support of Ukraine.

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has cancelled a series of shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine, which has a population of 44million people, borders both Russia and the European Union. As the BBC reports, Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards embracing European institutions like NATO and the EU.

Putin is now demanding guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict.