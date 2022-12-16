Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet and more announced for Ultra Australia 2023

Ultra Australia have announced the first wave of artists who’ll be performing at its 2023 edition, which will take place in Melbourne next April.

The “phase one” announcement features headliners including Australia’s own Timmy Trumpet, plus Dutch DJ and producer Hardwell. The latter will perform his first Australian shows since 2014, after returning earlier this year following a 2018 hiatus.

Also on the bill are another Dutch act, hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project, along with the UK’s Darren Styles and Italy’s Deborah de Luca – who returns after performing at this year’s event. A “phase two” announcement has been teased to be arriving soon.

Ultra Australia organisers announced last month that the festival will be marking its return next year. The 2023 edition will be held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Kings Domain in Melbourne on April 15. Tickets are on sale now.

Next year’s Ultra Australia will mark its second in as many years, after a Melbourne edition took place back in March. The festival’s 2022 line-up included the likes of Alesso, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Oliver Heldens, Will Sparks, Frank Walker, Andrew Rayel and Samfeldt.

Ultra began in Miami in 1999 and has expanded worldwide in the years since. Its Australian debut took place in Melbourne in 2018, with a line-up including Axwell, Mashd N Kutcher, Afrojack, Will Sparks, Timmy Trumpet and more.

Ultra Australia returned the following year with events at Sydney’s Parramatta Park and Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, with the likes of Martin Garrix, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers on the bill. Events in both cities took place again in 2020.

Ultra Australia 2023’s first line-up announcement is:

Darren Styles

Deborah de Luca

Hardwell

Sub Zero Project

Timmy Trumpet

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news