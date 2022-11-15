Ultra Australia returning to Melbourne in 2023

After returning earlier this year with a Melbourne edition, organisers of electronic music festival Ultra have announced the event will take place once again in 2023.

Ultra Australia will next take place at Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Kings Domain in Melbourne on April 15. While it’s not yet been revealed who is playing next year’s edition, a press release promises a “stacked lineup of globe-trotting, chart-topping DJs and performers”, with “artist announcements coming soon”.

In the meantime, early bird tickets for Ultra Australia 2023 will go on sale this Thursday (November 17) at 10am AEDT, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (November 18).

Ultra last took place in Australia in March of this year with a Melbourne edition also held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. The festival’s 2022 line-up included the likes of Alesso, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Oliver Heldens, Will Sparks, Deborah De Luca, Frank Walker, Andrew Rayel and Samfeldt.

Ultra, which began in Miami in 1999 and has expanded worldwide in the years since, first debuted in Australia as Road to Ultra Australia in February 2018. That was held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl with a line-up that included Axwell, Mashd N Kutcher, Afrojack, Will Sparks, Timmy Trumpet and more.

The festival returned the following year with events at Sydney’s Parramatta Park and Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, with the likes of Martin Garrix, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers on the bill. Events in both cities took place again in 2020.

