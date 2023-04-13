Here are the set times for Ultra Australia 2023

With just a couple of days to go before long-running electronic music festival Ultra returns to Melbourne, a complete list of set times have been announced.

The 2023 edition of Ultra Australia will be held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Kings Domain in Melbourne on April 15 and will be headlined by none other than Hardwell on the main stage at 9:30pm.

A total of four stages have been announced for Ultra Australia: the Main Stage, the Resistance stage, the UMF Radio stage and the Ultra Park Stage. The Resistance stage is being headlined by Joyhauser at 9:30pm, while Solarstone closes out the UMF Radio stage at 10pm and Spice closes out the Ultra Park Stage at 10:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now.

The moment you've all been waiting for, set times are here for Ultra Australia 2023!

Ultra began in Miami in 1999 and has expanded worldwide in the years since. Its Australian debut took place in Melbourne in 2018, with a line-up including Axwell, Mashd N Kutcher, Afrojack, Will Sparks, Timmy Trumpet and more.

Ultra Australia returned the following year with events at Sydney’s Parramatta Park and Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, with the likes of Martin Garrix, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers on the bill. Events in both cities took place again in 2020.

The Ultra Australia 2022 line-up included the likes of Alesso, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Oliver Heldens, Will Sparks, Frank Walker, Andrew Rayel and Samfeldt.

Check out the complete list of set times for Ultra Australia 2023 according to stages below.

Ultra Main Stage:

3:00pm – Doors open

3:00pm – Darley

4:05pm – Jonas Blue

5:10pm – Acraze

6:15pm – Sub Zero Project

7:20pm – Darren Styles

8:25pm – Timmy Trumpet

9:30pm – Hardwell

Resistance:

3:00pm – Doors open

3:00pm – Sasha Fern

3:45pm – Nick Young & Rob Anthony

4:30pm – Market Memories

5:15pm – Rory Marshall

6:00pm – Juliet Fox

7:30pm – Deborah De Luca

9:30pm – Joyhauser

UMF Radio:

3:00pm – Doors open

3:00pm – Nik Kastel

3:40pm – Scott Albert B2B Dean Dee

4:20pm – Dimatik

5:00pm – Sunset Bros

5:45pm – Restricted

6:30pm – Ben Gold

7:30pm – Ferry Corsten

9:00pm – Sneijder

10:00pm – Solarstone

Ultra Park Stage:

3:00pm – Doors open

3:00pm – Highup B2B JYYE

3:30pm – Chasedown B2B Hombre

4:00pm – Buttons B2B DNA

4:30pm – Ricky Pearson B2B Will Lawrie

5:00pm – Ian Buller B2B No Chasa

5:30pm – Lister B2B Eric Sidey

6:00pm – Konnect B2B Ango

6:30pm – Isabelle Deltore B2B Tay-G

7:00pm – Ben Gerrans

7:30pm – Teddy Cream

8:00pm – Short Round

8:30pm – Sarah Thomson

9:00pm – Slice N Dice B2B Brynny

9:30pm – Tazi B2B SCNDL

10:00pm – DJ Fluke & MC Naps

10:30pm – Spice

