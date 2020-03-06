Ultra Australia confirms it will still go ahead this weekend

Ultra Australia will still go ahead this weekend in Sydney and Melbourne, even as other Ultra events around the world have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ultra Music Festival in Miami is reportedly off due to ongoing fears of the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) spreading to the US. The EDM festival was scheduled to take place at the end of March.

Additionally, Ultra Abu Dhabi was cancelled after it was supposed to go ahead earlier this week due to the outbreak.

Ultra Australia comes to Sydney’s Parramatta Park on Saturday, March 7 and Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Sunday, March 8. It will be headlined by DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Zedd and Afrojack. Other artists playing the event include Tigerlily, UMEK, Eats Everything, Luciano and more.

The festival has released set times for both Sydney and Melbourne. A representative of Ultra Australia confirmed to NME Australia that, as of today (March 6), there have been no changes to the scheduling and all artists listed will be playing.

You can find tickets for both the Sydney and Melbourne legs of the festival here. According to the official Ultra Australia site, 87 per cent of general admission tickets have been sold.

The global coronavirus outbreak has led several artists to cancel tours. Italian band Lacuna Coil recently axed their upcoming shows, including their exclusive appearances at Download Festival in Australia later this month. Slipknot, Green Day, The National and Ruel are just some of the artists who have cancelled or postponed their shows in Asia.