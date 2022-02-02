Umbro and New Order team up for another football clothing collaboration

Umbro has partnered with New Order to release a second collaborative line.

The Manchester sports brand has joined forces with the Manchester-based band for new items that celebrate the synth-pop legends’ influence on uniting indie, dance and football fans in the early ’90s.

A football shirt featuring Umbro’s iconic all-over jacquard pattern is included, which features an England ’90 woven tape along the sleeves. The £50 football shirt is emblazoned with an Umbro logo as well as the New Order logo.

There is also a ‘World In Motion’ globes motif on the chest, referencing the fact that New Order’s song, ‘World In Motion’, was often sung by English fans at the 1990 World Cup.

Also available is a New Order training-top (priced at £55), a New Order Celebration Jacket (£65) and a New Order Bobble Beanie (£20). Head here to see more items.

This isn’t the first time Umbro and New Order have collaborated. Last May the pair joined forces to release a collection of rain macs, tracksuits and football jerseys that nodded to the band’s influence on football terrace culture.

In other news, last November New Order frontman Bernard Sumner took aim at the “put together shit” of modern music, while performing at The O2 in London.

Following on from their huge Manchester homecoming show last September, the band played a sold-out show in the capital that was also livestreamed around the world.

Sumner frequently spoke to the crowd, joking that the show would end early after the rapturous response to ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’.

He later started to make a point, before drummer Stephen Morris started playing, to which Sumner later returned: “It’s good to hear real music rather than this put together shit that’s inflicted on all of us these days.”